Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] fell -14.21% so far this year. What now?

Lumen Technologies Inc [NYSE: LUMN] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.57 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Lumen Technologies to Present at the New Street Research and BCG Fiber to the Future Conference.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (“Lumen”), a global integrated network solutions provider that unleashes the world’s digital potential, today announced that Chris Stansbury, Lumen’s executive vice president and chief financial officer will present virtually at the New Street Research and BCG Fiber to the Future Conference on March 22, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the live webcast presentation will also be made available for a limited time shortly after the event.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.08M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 28493691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $1.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6.25 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.74. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5388, while it was recorded at 1.6540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6040 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lumen Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.