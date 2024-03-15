why Genpact Ltd [G] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.36

Genpact Ltd [NYSE: G] slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.39 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Wall Street Journal Ranks Genpact #2 in Customer Satisfaction on Management Top 250 List.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, G reached a trading volume of 2842873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genpact Ltd [G]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $38.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Genpact Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Genpact Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on G stock. On July 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for G shares from 46 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Ltd is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 13.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.44.

How has G stock performed recently?

Genpact Ltd [G] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, G shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Genpact Ltd [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.13, while it was recorded at 33.87 for the last single week of trading, and 35.84 for the last 200 days.

Genpact Ltd [G]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Genpact Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings analysis for Genpact Ltd [G]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genpact Ltd posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Ltd go to 7.87%.

Insider trade positions for Genpact Ltd [G]

The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock