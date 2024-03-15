why E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.08

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [NYSE: ETWO] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.04 at the close of the session, down -0.98%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:30 AM that E2open Announces Initiation of Strategic Review.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) (“e2open” or “the Company”), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced initiation of a strategic review for the Company. The review will evaluate options to enhance shareholder value and further strengthen e2open’s leading position in the growing supply chain management software market.

“E2open’s board of directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its many customers, employees, and shareholders,” said Chinh E. Chu, chairman of the Company’s board of directors. “E2open enjoys a unique market position based on its industry-leading software platform and proven ability to drive unmatched impact for customers. We have recently brought new senior leadership into the Company who have already made progress executing a comprehensive and customer-centric plan to drive growth and innovation.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 3474522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price from $8.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Earnings analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc go to 12.15%.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]

The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ETWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ETWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.