Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell -69.55% so far this year. What now?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] price plunged by -17.69 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM that Tritium Customers Win Largest Share of Round 1 Tennessee NEVI Program.

Nearly 50% of the state’s first round of NEVI funding was awarded to Tritium customers for installation of Tritium fast charging stations.

The one-year DCFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.42. The average equity rating for DCFC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

DCFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.17. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -55.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1323, while it was recorded at 0.0846 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5389 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tritium DCFC Limited Fundamentals:

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DCFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DCFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.