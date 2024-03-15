Market Analysts see Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gaining to $700. Time to buy?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $613.01. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Netflix CFO to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced today that Spence Neumann, CFO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix website at http://ir.netflix.net.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3112813 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Netflix Inc. stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for NFLX stock reached $265.29 billion, with 432.76 million shares outstanding and 428.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 3112813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $590.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.02. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $615 to $725. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 14.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 554.47, while it was recorded at 607.86 for the last single week of trading, and 460.19 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Netflix Inc. posted 2.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 24.68%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.