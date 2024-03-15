JP Morgan lifts Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equitable Holdings Inc [NYSE: EQH] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Equitable Holdings Announces New Leadership Appointments.

Julia Zhang named Chief Risk Officer.

Chief Strategy Officer, Aaron Sarfatti, to lead institutional businesses and new ventures.

The one-year EQH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.23. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $39.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $28 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.84.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.49, while it was recorded at 34.52 for the last single week of trading, and 29.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Equitable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.57.

EQH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc go to 19.00%.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EQH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.