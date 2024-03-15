Futurefuel Corp [FF] Is Currently 20.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Futurefuel Corp [NYSE: FF] gained 20.91% or 1.19 points to close at $6.88 with a heavy trading volume of 4674455 shares. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 12:01 PM that FutureFuel Releases 2023 Results.

Reports Net Income of $37.4 Million or $0.85 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 Million.

Announces a Special Cash Dividend of $2.50 Per Share and a $25 million Share Repurchase Program.

The daily chart for FF points out that the company has recorded -2.55% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 296.18K shares, FF reached to a volume of 4674455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futurefuel Corp [FF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FF shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Futurefuel Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Futurefuel Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futurefuel Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for FF in the course of the last twelve months was 63.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.48.

Trading performance analysis for FF stock

Futurefuel Corp [FF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.65. With this latest performance, FF shares gained by 19.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.69 for Futurefuel Corp [FF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Futurefuel Corp [FF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Futurefuel Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.32.

Futurefuel Corp [FF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futurefuel Corp go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Futurefuel Corp [FF]

