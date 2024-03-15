Auddia Inc [AUUD] Stock trading around $2.58 per share: What’s Next?

Auddia Inc [NASDAQ: AUUD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.58%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Auddia Announces Beta Program for Subscription Podcasting.

Participating podcasts will be paid on a “pay-per-play” basis for each ad-free podcast episode played on the faidr audio Superapp.

Episode payments mimic the song play model and are expected to be greater than the ad revenue received per episode.

Over the last 12 months, AUUD stock dropped by -89.25%. The one-year Auddia Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.68. The average equity rating for AUUD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.12 million, with 0.82 million shares outstanding and 0.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 141.23K shares, AUUD stock reached a trading volume of 9736675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Auddia Inc [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

AUUD Stock Performance Analysis:

Auddia Inc [AUUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.58. With this latest performance, AUUD shares dropped by -45.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.12 for Auddia Inc [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Auddia Inc Fundamentals:

Auddia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

AUUD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Auddia Inc posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUUD.

Auddia Inc [AUUD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUUD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUUD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.