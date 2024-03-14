why Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.01

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.48 at the close of the session, down -1.99%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Ur-Energy Announces Decision to Build Out Shirley Basin Mine.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce the decision to build out our wholly owned, fully permitted and licensed Shirley Basin Project in Carbon County, Wyoming.

This decision was based on our growing uranium sales contract book, a strong uranium market price, and an expectation of growing demand for uranium as nations increasingly move toward clean nuclear power.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 4473312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $3.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has URG stock performed recently?

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6880, while it was recorded at 1.5520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4178 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.35.

Earnings analysis for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

Insider trade positions for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.