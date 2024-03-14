Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain 6.14% so far this year. What now?

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.21. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital Awarded $15.2 Million Contract From the US Space Force.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced it was awarded a $15.2 million contract to supply Ambassador Class satellite platforms complete with solar arrays and support equipment to the Air Force Research Laboratory AFRL. The contract, managed through Axient Corporation, will integrate payloads onto these ESPA-Grande size space vehicle platforms to support specific United States Space Force missions. Delivery is planned in the 4th quarter of 2024.

“These platforms are based on Terran Orbital’s commercial off-the-shelf Ambassador platform, similar to those provided for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites being delivered by Lockheed Martin,” said Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Demonstrating Terran Orbital’s commitment to Responsive Space, these space vehicles will be delivered off Terran Orbital’s production line in less than twelve months,” Bell added.

Terran Orbital Corp stock has also loss -1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLAP stock has inclined by 66.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.97% and gained 6.14% year-on date.

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $235.30 million, with 194.46 million shares outstanding and 144.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 3551783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1.35, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 30.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9732, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0848 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terran Orbital Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: Institutional Ownership

