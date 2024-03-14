Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM] moved up 4.00: Why It’s Important

Prestige Wealth Inc [NASDAQ: PWM] price surged by 4.00 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Prestige Wealth Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Prestige Wealth Inc. (Nasdaq: PWM) (the “Company” or “Prestige Wealth”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Hongtao Shi, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Reflecting upon the first half of fiscal year 2023, we faced some undeniable headwinds in our wealth management business, largely stemming from the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, amidst these challenges, there’s a silver lining that underscores our resilience and adaptability: we successfully garnered a significant part of our total revenues from fresh engagements in asset management, compared to the same period of financial year 2022.”.

PWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, PWM shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5831, while it was recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading.

Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM] Institutonal Ownership Details

