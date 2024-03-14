Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2.50

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 7.01%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Northern Dynasty: Comments on Recent Supreme Court Decision and Anticipated Next Steps.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) provides additional commentary on the recent United States Supreme Court (“Supreme Court”) decision to not allow Alaska to bypass the typical court review process as it works to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) illegal veto of the Pebble Project lands and comments on anticipated next steps.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Decision is Purely ProceduralIt is important to note that this decision is purely procedural and does NOT imply whether the Supreme Court agrees or disagrees with the merits of the case. Alaska was pursuing a narrow exception to the usual requirement that cases first be heard by a federal district court and a federal circuit court of appeals before being considered by the Supreme Court. Based on their decision, the next logical step is to proceed with a filing in the federal district court.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 5182304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAK shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.10. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 28.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2679, while it was recorded at 0.2952 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2876 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.