Enviva Inc [EVA] is -61.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enviva Inc [NYSE: EVA] slipped around -0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.39 at the close of the session, down -35.38%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 10:33 PM that Enviva Announces Comprehensive Agreements to Delever Balance Sheet and Strengthen Financial Position.

— Restructuring Plan Expected to Reduce Debt by Approximately $1.0 Billion, Improve Profitability, and Better Position the Business for Long-Term Success –.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

— Company Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings to Implement Pre-Arranged Restructuring Plan –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, EVA reached a trading volume of 20543523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enviva Inc [EVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Enviva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $14 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Enviva Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on EVA stock. On May 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EVA shares from 40 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enviva Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

How has EVA stock performed recently?

Enviva Inc [EVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.80. With this latest performance, EVA shares dropped by -29.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Enviva Inc [EVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5446, while it was recorded at 0.6175 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5501 for the last 200 days.

Enviva Inc [EVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enviva Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Enviva Inc [EVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enviva Inc posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enviva Inc go to 34.50%.

Insider trade positions for Enviva Inc [EVA]

The top three institutional holders of EVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.