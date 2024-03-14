Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO] Revenue clocked in at $4.18 billion, down -6.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [NYSE: ARCO] closed the trading session at $11.89. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Arcos Dorados Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Total revenues reached $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter and $4.3 billion for the full year 2023, the Company’s strongest US dollar results for both periods.

Systemwide comparable sales1 grew 32.4% in the fourth quarter and 34.6% in the full year 2023, up 1.1x and 1.3x blended inflation, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.30 percent and weekly performance of 1.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 880.59K shares, ARCO reached to a volume of 4780523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on ARCO stock. On March 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ARCO shares from 7.80 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 256.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

ARCO stock trade performance evaluation

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, ARCO shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.05, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc go to 42.56%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.