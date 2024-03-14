Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Agile Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AGRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.44%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 7:31 AM that Agile Therapeutics Completes Pay-off of Debt and Remains Focused on Business Plan Execution.

Elimination of Remaining Debt to Perceptive Advisors Leaves the Company’s Balance Sheet Debt Free.

Over the last 12 months, AGRX stock dropped by -93.37%. The one-year Agile Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.8. The average equity rating for AGRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.09 million, with 2.96 million shares outstanding and 2.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 364.70K shares, AGRX stock reached a trading volume of 13660059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

AGRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -40.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.50 for Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2721, while it was recorded at 0.7326 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1225 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agile Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Agile Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

AGRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc posted -5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -11.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

