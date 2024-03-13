Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Morgan Stanley [MS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $87.05. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Announces Launch of Private Markets Transaction Desk.

Companies are staying private longer, warranting the need for liquidity solutions.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

New offering supports secondary trading for shareholders of private companies through an company-centric focus with concierge service.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.65 percent and weekly performance of -2.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, MS reached to a volume of 5102112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $95.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $94 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.59.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.50, while it was recorded at 86.57 for the last single week of trading, and 84.62 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.