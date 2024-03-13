Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $3.11

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -4.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.56. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Petco to Participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced that Brian LaRose, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 14, 2024.

Mr. LaRose will participate in a fireside conversation at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5698009 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at 5.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.00%.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $687.33 million, with 228.34 million shares outstanding and 140.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 5698009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $3.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $8 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

How has WOOF stock performed recently?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

Insider trade positions for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.