For Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.80 at the close of the session, up 1.77%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Revenue and earnings in line with fiscal 2023 outlook.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Sales in both banners improve sequentially, Nordstrom Rack posts double-digit growth during quarter.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 4237784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Nordstrom, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom, Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 153.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.