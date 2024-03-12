VF Corp. [VFC] Revenue clocked in at $10.81 billion, down -14.89% YTD: What’s Next?

VF Corp. [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $16.00. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:21 PM that VF Corporation Aligns with Engaged Capital and Appoints Caroline Brown to Board.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the appointment of Caroline Brown to the company’s Board of Directors, effective February 14, 2024. This appointment follows constructive engagement with VF’s shareholders, including Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”). VF also intends to appoint to the Board another independent director in the near term mutually agreed with Engaged Capital, and will give priority to considering the candidates who have been identified by Engaged Capital (the “Additional Director”). VF expects Ms. Brown and the Additional Director will be nominated at VF’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, VF’s Board will comprise 13 directors, including no more than 11 of VF’s current directors.

Ms. Brown is an accomplished executive, director, investor and advisor with more than 30 years of experience at global companies in the apparel and fashion sector.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.89 percent and weekly performance of 1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 5833128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VF Corp. [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $16.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VF Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $15 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for VF Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on VFC stock. On September 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 28 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VF Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

VF Corp. [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for VF Corp. [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

VF Corp. [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VF Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VF Corp. [VFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VF Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VF Corp. go to 0.90%.

VF Corp. [VFC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.