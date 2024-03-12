Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain 39.50% so far this year. What now?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.00. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:20 PM that Vertiv Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of the company’s Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on March 19, 2024.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11673583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co stands at 4.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $25.59 billion, with 381.79 million shares outstanding and 357.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 11673583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $70.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.75 to $20, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 29 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 335.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.24, while it was recorded at 70.09 for the last single week of trading, and 40.67 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.