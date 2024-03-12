Under Armour Inc [UAA] moved down -1.66: Why It’s Important

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $8.30. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:55 AM that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; TIGHTENS FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024, which ended December 31, 2023. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“Despite a mixed retail environment during the holiday season, our third quarter revenue results were in line with our expectations; we were able to deliver better than anticipated profitability and remain on track to achieve our full-year outlook,” said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. “As we close out fiscal 2024 and our strengthened leadership team begins to come up to speed in the quarters ahead – we are working to reset Under Armour toward a path of improved revenue growth and enhanced value creation in the future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.57 percent and weekly performance of -6.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 6305641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Under Armour Inc [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 8.50%.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.