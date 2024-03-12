Snowflake Inc [SNOW] is -18.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $162.29. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:01 AM that Snowflake Partners with Mistral AI to Bring Industry-Leading Language Models to Enterprises Through Snowflake Cortex.

Mistral AI’s newest and most powerful model, Mistral Large, is available in the Snowflake Data Cloud for customers to securely harness generative AI with their enterprise data.

Snowflake Ventures partners with Mistral AI to expand generative AI capabilities and empower more developers to seamlessly tap into the power of leading large language models.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5949597 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Snowflake Inc stands at 4.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.86%.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $53.44 billion, with 323.31 million shares outstanding and 303.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 5949597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $215.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $230 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 9.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 65.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -27.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.01 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.12, while it was recorded at 165.58 for the last single week of trading, and 175.89 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

Earnings analysis for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snowflake Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc go to 18.05%.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.