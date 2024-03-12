NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Revenue clocked in at $21.69 million, up 66.57% YTD: What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 6:50 AM that NuScale Power to Participate in March and April 2024 Investor Conferences.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in several institutional investor conferences in March and April 2024. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and, for one-on-one and group meetings, secure a time.

March 19, 2024: UBS Global Energy Transition Conference in London, England.

The one-year SMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.41. The average equity rating for SMR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

SMR Stock Performance Analysis:

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.51. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 101.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.94 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuScale Power Corporation Fundamentals:

NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

SMR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuScale Power Corporation posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMR.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.