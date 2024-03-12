Kidpik Corp [PIK] Is Currently 80.37 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kidpik Corp [NASDAQ: PIK] gained 80.37% or 2.17 points to close at $4.87 with a heavy trading volume of 32483923 shares. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:01 AM that Kidpik Corp. Announces 1-For 5 Reverse Stock Split as Part of Nasdaq Compliance Plan.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-5 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective on March 7, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (the “Effective Time”), with shares expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on a split-adjusted basis, at market open on March 7, 2024. In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, every five shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of the Effective Time will be automatically converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. No change will be made to the trading symbol for the Company’s shares of common stock, “PIK”, in connection with the reverse split.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The Reverse Stock Split is part of the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits.

The daily chart for PIK points out that the company has recorded 66.50% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 263.23K shares, PIK reached to a volume of 32483923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kidpik Corp [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PIK stock

Kidpik Corp [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 174.37. With this latest performance, PIK shares gained by 165.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.20 for Kidpik Corp [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Kidpik Corp [PIK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kidpik Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Kidpik Corp [PIK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kidpik Corp posted -1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kidpik Corp [PIK]

The top three institutional holders of PIK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PIK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PIK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.