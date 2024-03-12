Barclays lifts Chewy Inc [CHWY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.05%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link for registration (Phone Registration Link) to be provided with dial in details, including a unique PIN to access the conference call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Over the last 12 months, CHWY stock dropped by -54.24%. The one-year Chewy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.17. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.10 billion, with 444.10 million shares outstanding and 128.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, CHWY stock reached a trading volume of 7676439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $24.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $40 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock. On October 31, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 31 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading, and 24.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

CHWY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 25.86%.

Chewy Inc [CHWY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.