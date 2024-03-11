RBC Capital Mkts lifts Iamgold Corp. [IAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.95% on Firday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.60%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 5:01 PM that IAMGOLD Completes Acquisition of EURO Ressources.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2024) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed, through its wholly-owned subsidiary IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), the acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares (“EURO Shares”) of EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO”) (other than the EURO Shares already owned by IAMGOLD France) (the “Acquisition”).

The Acquisition was effected by way of IAMGOLD France’s buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out in accordance with French law (the “Offer”), which was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on January 23, 2024. Pursuant to the Offer, IAMGOLD, through IAMGOLD France, acquired 6,249,128 EURO Shares, representing approximately 10% of the outstanding EURO Shares, at a price of €3.50 ($C5.13) in cash per EURO Share, for aggregate consideration of €21,871,948 ($C32,066,462).1.

Over the last 12 months, IAG stock rose by 48.82%. The one-year Iamgold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.32. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.55 billion, with 493.60 million shares outstanding and 492.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.66M shares, IAG stock reached a trading volume of 11307957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Iamgold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.60. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 27.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iamgold Corp. Fundamentals:

Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

IAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iamgold Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.