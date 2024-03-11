Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $200. Time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a low on Firday, posting a -1.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $207.39. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that AMD Extends Market-Leading FPGA Portfolio with AMD Spartan UltraScale+ Family Built for Cost-Sensitive Edge Applications.

AMD Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA.

— New FPGAs offer high I/O counts, power efficiency, and state-of-the-art security features for embedded vision, healthcare, industrial networking, robotics, and video applications —.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 120038238 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 4.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $335.10 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.74M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 120038238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $198.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $195, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 170 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 9.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 298.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.86.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.10, while it was recorded at 207.98 for the last single week of trading, and 127.54 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 24.96%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.