why Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $153.21

Valero Energy Corp. [NYSE: VLO] jumped around 4.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $149.03 at the close of the session, up 3.18%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:37 AM that Valero Energy Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.2 billion, or $3.55 per share, for the fourth quarter and $8.8 billion, or $24.92 per share, for the year.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Reported adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $8.8 billion, or $24.90 per share, for the year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 3462655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $153.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. dropped their target price from $150 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $152, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corp. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.29, while it was recorded at 145.15 for the last single week of trading, and 128.52 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Valero Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corp. posted 8.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]

The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.