Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] Stock trading around $34.37 per share: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $34.37. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser and Lapis Energy Announce Carbon Sequestration Exploration Agreement.

Exclusive two-year agreement covers 187,500 acres across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and Lapis Energy LP (“Lapis”) announced today the execution of an exclusive exploration agreement for subsurface carbon dioxide sequestration in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The agreement covers 187,500 acres of subsurface rights owned by Weyerhaeuser and spans five potential sequestration sites, including two locations that were previously identified by Weyerhaeuser as prospective opportunities for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.73 percent and weekly performance of -0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, WY reached to a volume of 3223869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $34 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $35, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on WY stock. On September 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WY shares from 38 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.30.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.57, while it was recorded at 34.73 for the last single week of trading, and 32.08 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Co. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.