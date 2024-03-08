Susquehanna lifts Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rush Street Interactive Inc [NYSE: RSI] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 16.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.26. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Rush Street Interactive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

– Fourth Quarter Revenue of $194 Million, up 17% Year-over-Year — Full Year 2023 Revenue of $691 Million, up 17% — Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Loss of $5.5 Million and $60.1 Million, respectively — Fourth Quarter and Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 Million and $8.2 Million, respectively — Strong Fourth Quarter 2023 Momentum Reflected in Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance of Between $770 and $830 Million — Initiating Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of Between $35 and $45 Million -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8018583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rush Street Interactive Inc stands at 8.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.32%.

The market cap for RSI stock reached $448.34 million, with 65.11 million shares outstanding and 65.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 862.23K shares, RSI reached a trading volume of 8018583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $7.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $7 to $4.25. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has RSI stock performed recently?

Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, RSI shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.20 for Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rush Street Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings analysis for Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rush Street Interactive Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSI.

Insider trade positions for Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]

