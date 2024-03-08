Robert W. Baird lifts Vaxxinity Inc [VAXX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vaxxinity Inc [NASDAQ: VAXX] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.74. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 10:32 AM that Vaxxinity Announces Positive Target Engagement Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Parkinson’s Disease at AD/PD™ 2024.

UB-312 is first immunotherapy to show reduction of pathological alpha-synuclein in cerebrospinal fluid of Parkinson’s patients.

Vaxxinity Inc stock has also loss -13.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VAXX stock has declined by -8.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.14% and lost -12.78% year-on date.

The market cap for VAXX stock reached $93.97 million, with 112.18 million shares outstanding and 45.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 406.99K shares, VAXX reached a trading volume of 3169685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vaxxinity Inc [VAXX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAXX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAXX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vaxxinity Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Vaxxinity Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxxinity Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

VAXX stock trade performance evaluation

Vaxxinity Inc [VAXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, VAXX shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Vaxxinity Inc [VAXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7433, while it was recorded at 0.7611 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4510 for the last 200 days.

Vaxxinity Inc [VAXX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vaxxinity Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vaxxinity Inc [VAXX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxxinity Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAXX.

Vaxxinity Inc [VAXX]: Institutional Ownership

