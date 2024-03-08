Newell Brands Inc [NWL] moved up 3.48: Why It’s Important

Newell Brands Inc [NASDAQ: NWL] closed the trading session at $7.73. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Newell Brands Announces Board Refreshment.

Bridget Ryan Berman Will Succeed Robert Steele as Chair.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.94 percent and weekly performance of 3.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 3647673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $8, while Truist kept a Hold rating on NWL stock. On October 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NWL shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Newell Brands Inc [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newell Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc [NWL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newell Brands Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc go to -4.76%.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.