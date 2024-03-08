Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] stock Initiated by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $59

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] gained 1.80% or 0.91 points to close at $51.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3153086 shares. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:40 AM that Women’s History Month Spotlight: Marina Bay Sands’ Val Chua Highlights the Importance of Finding Mentors and Having Clear Purpose in Career Development.

Las Vegas Sands

As part of Women’s History Month 2024, Sands is featuring women who help drive the company’s success and exemplify its culture of professional growth and advancement. Val Chua joined Marina Bay Sands in 2008 and serves as executive director of communications.

The daily chart for LVS points out that the company has recorded -1.79% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, LVS reached to a volume of 3153086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $63.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $69 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $71, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LVS stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LVS shares from 66 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for LVS stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.27, while it was recorded at 50.99 for the last single week of trading, and 51.84 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.