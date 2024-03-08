Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN] Revenue clocked in at $1.78 billion, down -14.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Hain Celestial Group Inc [NASDAQ: HAIN] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.32 at the close of the session, down -0.53%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 12:05 PM that Hain Celestial to Showcase Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips & Earth’s Best® Smoothie Benefits Innovation at Natural Products Expo West 2024.

Company to Also Feature Innovative Global Packaging Solutions at Booth #404 in Hall A.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you (BFY) brands, announced today that it will showcase several breakthrough innovations across its global portfolio at Expo West 2024 held March 12-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Located in Booth #404, Hain will be sampling Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips, as well as highlighting Earth’s Best® Organic Support Smoothies and new sustainable packaging solutions from the Ella’s Kitchen® & Celestial Seasonings® brands.

Compared to the average trading volume of 956.52K shares, HAIN reached a trading volume of 6502570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hain Celestial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Hain Celestial Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on HAIN stock. On May 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HAIN shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hain Celestial Group Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

How has HAIN stock performed recently?

Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hain Celestial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Earnings analysis for Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hain Celestial Group Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN.

Insider trade positions for Hain Celestial Group Inc [HAIN]

