Genius Group Ltd [GNS] is -50.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] price surged by 11.26 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Genius Group launches AI Avatar C-Suite, Featuring Einstein, Michelangelo & George Washington.

Following the successful launch of Genius Group’s AI Avatar Tutor Team, “Student AI”, which has attracted over 30,000 students within the first three months since launch, Genius Group has launched “Genius Team AI” for the 5.4 million entrepreneur students on its Edtech platform, GeniusU.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Group Ltd [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4138, while it was recorded at 0.3143 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7330 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Group Ltd Fundamentals:

Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.