BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [BJ] moved up 9.33: Why It’s Important

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [NYSE: BJ] closed the trading session at $78.88. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM that BJ’s Wholesale Club to Bring Unbeatable Value to Kentucky with Club Planned for Louisville.

Kentucky marks the retailer’s 21st state.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that it plans to open its first club in Louisville, KY, located near the Jefferson Mall, in early 2025.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.33 percent and weekly performance of 8.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, BJ reached to a volume of 4410373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $73.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $73 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc stock. On November 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BJ shares from 79 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 39.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.14.

BJ stock trade performance evaluation

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [BJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.15 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.71, while it was recorded at 73.36 for the last single week of trading, and 66.86 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [BJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [BJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc go to 4.00%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc [BJ]: Institutional Ownership

