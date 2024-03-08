Avangrid Inc [AGR] Revenue clocked in at $8.58 billion, up 11.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Avangrid Inc [NYSE: AGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.42%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 9:12 AM that Avangrid Releases Kitty Hawk Wind Economic Impact Report.

Assessment finds transformational offshore wind project will generate approximately $4.8 billion in economic impact in Virginia, $1.2 billion in City of Virginia Beach.

Report estimates project will create more than 12,000 jobs in the Commonwealth; 9,500 located within Hampton Roads.

Over the last 12 months, AGR stock dropped by -6.48%. The one-year Avangrid Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.99. The average equity rating for AGR stock is currently 3.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.02 billion, with 386.77 million shares outstanding and 68.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.43K shares, AGR stock reached a trading volume of 5316192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avangrid Inc [AGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGR shares is $33.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avangrid Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $47 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Avangrid Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on AGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avangrid Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

AGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avangrid Inc [AGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.42. With this latest performance, AGR shares gained by 19.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.60 for Avangrid Inc [AGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.71, while it was recorded at 32.65 for the last single week of trading, and 33.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avangrid Inc Fundamentals:

Avangrid Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

AGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avangrid Inc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avangrid Inc go to -1.40%.

Avangrid Inc [AGR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.