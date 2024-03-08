American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] gain 1.56% so far this year. What now?

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $36.52 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM that AMH to Participate in 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the “Company”), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.amh.com under the “For Investors” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 19, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, AMH reached a trading volume of 3587921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $39.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $41, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AMH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.84.

Trading performance analysis for AMH stock

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, AMH shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.52, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 35.31 for the last 200 days.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Homes 4 Rent posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 190.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 6.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]

The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.