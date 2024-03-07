why Trxade Health Inc [MEDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.75

Trxade Health Inc [NASDAQ: MEDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 107.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 103.06%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:05 AM that TRxADE Health, Inc. Announces Special Cash Dividend.

Over the last 12 months, MEDS stock rose by 180.58%. The one-year Trxade Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -155.7. The average equity rating for MEDS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.88 million, with 1.21 million shares outstanding and 0.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 235.66K shares, MEDS stock reached a trading volume of 9210948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trxade Health Inc is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

MEDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Trxade Health Inc [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 103.06. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 314.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.17 for Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trxade Health Inc Fundamentals:

Trxade Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

MEDS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trxade Health Inc posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDS.

Trxade Health Inc [MEDS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MEDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MEDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MEDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.