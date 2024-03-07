why Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $159.55

Ross Stores, Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] slipped around -1.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $148.12 at the close of the session, down -0.70%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Ross Stores Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023.

Announces New Two-year Stock Repurchase Authorization and Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 4036926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $159.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-07-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $85 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Ross Stores, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores, Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 28.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has ROST stock performed recently?

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.81, while it was recorded at 149.17 for the last single week of trading, and 122.66 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ross Stores, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores, Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores, Inc. go to 13.93%.

Insider trade positions for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]

The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.