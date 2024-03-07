why Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Adma Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ADMA] jumped around 0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.12 at the close of the session, up 5.52%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that ADMA Biologics to Participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events & Webcasts” in the investor section of the Company’s website, https://ir.admabiologics.com/events-webcasts. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 7928604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adma Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Adma Biologics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adma Biologics Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADMA in the course of the last twelve months was 346.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.75. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.58 for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Adma Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

Earnings analysis for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adma Biologics Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

Insider trade positions for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]

