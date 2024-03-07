Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] is -9.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Thor Industries, Inc. [NYSE: THO] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -15.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $107.04. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 6:30 AM that THOR Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

ANTICIPATES STRONGER PERFORMANCE IN THE SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2024 WHILE LOWERING FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT COMPANY’S PRUDENT FOCUS ON OPERATIONAL EXECUTION AHEAD OF MARKET RECOVERY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3400572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Thor Industries, Inc. stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for THO stock reached $5.71 billion, with 53.31 million shares outstanding and 50.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.30K shares, THO reached a trading volume of 3400572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THO shares is $104.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THO stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Thor Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $65 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Thor Industries, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thor Industries, Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for THO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for THO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.55. With this latest performance, THO shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Thor Industries, Inc. [THO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.50, while it was recorded at 123.59 for the last single week of trading, and 103.89 for the last 200 days.

Thor Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thor Industries, Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -49.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thor Industries, Inc. go to 5.90%.

