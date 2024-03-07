Sunpower Corp [SPWR] stock Downgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $1

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] loss -2.93% or -0.09 points to close at $2.98 with a heavy trading volume of 6371454 shares.

The daily chart for SPWR points out that the company has recorded -57.67% loss over the past six months.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 6371454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $5.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunpower Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.