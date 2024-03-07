PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gain 23.70% so far this year. What now?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] slipped around -0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.01 at the close of the session, down -11.48%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that PureCycle Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ending 2023 Update.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, today, announced a corporate update for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 7884667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

Earnings analysis for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCT.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.