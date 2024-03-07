Market cap of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] reaches 44.00M – now what?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] price plunged by -8.11 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Manuscript Discussing the Benefit of SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device in Patients with Heart Failure and Hyperinflammation Published in European Journal of Heart Failure.

Interest continues to grow in developing new strategies to reduce systemic inflammation as a means of improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

The one-year ICU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.0. The average equity rating for ICU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ICU Stock Performance Analysis:

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, ICU shares dropped by -13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7388, while it was recorded at 0.7437 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5511 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SeaStar Medical Holding Corp Fundamentals:

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] Institutonal Ownership Details

