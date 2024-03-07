Market cap of Enbridge Inc [ENB] reaches 74.50B – now what?

Enbridge Inc [NYSE: ENB] closed the trading session at $35.05. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 11:45 AM that B.C. Government and Industry Partners Working To Develop Hydrogen as a Low-Carbon Energy Option for Families and Businesses.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) and FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) announced funding, with contributions from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, for their own respective studies to produce an integrated summary that will examine how hydrogen, a low-carbon energy source, can be safely and reliably delivered using the province’s existing gas pipeline infrastructure.

This hydrogen blending study will look at the percentage of hydrogen that can be safely transported through gas pipeline infrastructure, such as Enbridge’s Westcoast natural gas transmission system, as well as FortisBC’s gas transmission and distribution systems, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help develop a low-carbon energy economy. If upon completion it is determined that hydrogen can be safely transported in this infrastructure, the study will be used to inform the development of codes and standards to regulate its transportation and help to inform the development of a commercial hydrogen market in the province.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.69 percent and weekly performance of 1.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, ENB reached to a volume of 4307278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $39.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Enbridge Inc [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for Enbridge Inc [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.44, while it was recorded at 34.75 for the last single week of trading, and 35.11 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc go to 1.20%.

The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.