Cricut Inc [CRCT] is -29.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cricut Inc [NASDAQ: CRCT] loss -3.31% or -0.16 points to close at $4.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3387311 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Cricut, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered 7th consecutive year of profitability with net income of $53.6 million, or 7.0% margin.

The daily chart for CRCT points out that the company has recorded -52.35% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 743.91K shares, CRCT reached to a volume of 3387311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cricut Inc [CRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRCT shares is $5.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRCT stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cricut Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Cricut Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $13, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CRCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cricut Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRCT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for CRCT stock

Cricut Inc [CRCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, CRCT shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Cricut Inc [CRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Cricut Inc [CRCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cricut Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

Cricut Inc [CRCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cricut Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRCT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cricut Inc [CRCT]

The top three institutional holders of CRCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.