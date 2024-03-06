why Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $168.83

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] slipped around -1.8 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $170.64 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:54 PM that Rice University President Reginald DesRoches to join TI board of directors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced that Reginald DesRoches, president of Rice University, has been elected to TI’s board of directors, effective March 1.

“We’re pleased to welcome Reggie to our board,” said Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman of the board. “With his decades of experience in academia and background in engineering, Reggie understands the impact that technology can have in our lives and the world. We’re confident he’ll be a valuable contributor to our strategic discussions.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 6212599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $168.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $195, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 115.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.35.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.39, while it was recorded at 168.90 for the last single week of trading, and 164.78 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 4.55.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Inc. posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.