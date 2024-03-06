Stellantis N.V [STLA] is 14.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] closed the trading session at $26.79. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Dodge Delivers World’s First and Only Electric Muscle Car, Announces All-new Dodge Charger Multi-energy Lineup.

All-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona delivers up to 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, retaining its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.88 percent and weekly performance of 2.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, STLA reached to a volume of 6130286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $29.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

STLA stock trade performance evaluation

Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.00 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.55, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 20.05 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stellantis N.V [STLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.45%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.