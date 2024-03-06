Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] Revenue clocked in at $244.59 million, down -23.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.98%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:07 PM that Rocket Lab Unveils Spacecraft Bus Lineup.

Updated family of advanced spacecraft delivers speed, affordability, performance, and configurability for a range of mission profiles and customers.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today introduced its family of spacecraft buses, consolidating the custom designs Rocket Lab has developed for multiple customers and missions. The family of spacecraft is the result of more than four years of development into Rocket Lab’s space systems capabilities.

Over the last 12 months, RKLB stock dropped by -7.22%. The one-year Rocket Lab USA Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.0. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 1.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.07 billion, with 488.92 million shares outstanding and 289.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, RKLB stock reached a trading volume of 8761388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc Fundamentals:

Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

RKLB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKLB.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RKLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RKLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.